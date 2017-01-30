(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Refueling on the Go [Image 4 of 5]

    Refueling on the Go

    IRAQ

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Suzanne Ringle 

    77th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, refuel an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter and UH-60 Blackhawk from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter just outside of a known hostile area in Southwest Asia Jan. 30 during a rapid refueling, long-range mission known as “Fat Cow.” The CH-47 Chinook can remotely refuel up to four birds simultaneously. (Photo by Army Sgt. 1st Class Suzanne Ringle/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling on the Go [Image 1 of 5], by SFC Suzanne Ringle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

