U.S. Marine Corps Col. Daniel L. Shipley, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12 commanding officer, right, presents U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Philip N. Park a certificate for qualifying as a Fleet Marine Force Officer for his outstanding commitment to his duty as the MAG 12 head chaplain at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 21, 2017. The ceremony recognized Park for helping Marines by providing religious, financial and family counseling services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

Date Taken: 03.21.2017
Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
This work, Lt. Cmdr awarded for service [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Jacob Farbo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.