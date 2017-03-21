(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Cmdr awarded for service

    Lt. Cmdr awarded for service

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.21.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Farbo 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Juliana Park, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Philip N. Park’s wife, pins her husband, the Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12 head chaplain, with the Fleet Marine Force pin at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 21, 2017. The ceremony recognized Park for helping Marines by providing religious, financial and family counseling services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2017
    Date Posted: 03.21.2017 02:37
    Photo ID: 3243727
    VIRIN: 170321-M-HD015-0005
    Resolution: 3916x3472
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Cmdr awarded for service [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Jacob Farbo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Navy
    Sailor
    Award
    FMF

