Lt. Cmdr awarded for service

Juliana Park, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Philip N. Park’s wife, pins her husband, the Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12 head chaplain, with the Fleet Marine Force pin at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 21, 2017. The ceremony recognized Park for helping Marines by providing religious, financial and family counseling services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

