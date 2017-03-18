An Okiboys player hits the ball during a game March 18 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The Okiboys baseball team has been in existence for 12 years and is an American high school level team that invites local teams to come onto military bases to play. The Okiboys and Okinawa Diamond faced off in a doubleheader. The Okinawa Diamond baseball team is from Naha, Okinawa, Japan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.21.2017 00:36 Photo ID: 3243625 VIRIN: 170318-M-TH199-199 Resolution: 4074x2716 Size: 5.75 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Baseball doubleheader aboard Camp Foster: Okiboys vs Okinawa Diamond [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.