Baseball doubleheader aboard Camp Foster: Okiboys vs Okinawa Diamond

The Okiboys and Okinawa Diamond baseball players talk together March 18 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. After the teams played their first game, the parents of the Okiboys baseball team hosted a potluck for the players, coaching staff and family members of both teams. The Okiboys baseball team has been in existence for 12 years, and invites local teams to come onto military bases and play.

