The Okiboys and Okinawa Diamond baseball players talk together March 18 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. After the teams played their first game, the parents of the Okiboys baseball team hosted a potluck for the players, coaching staff and family members of both teams. The Okiboys baseball team has been in existence for 12 years, and invites local teams to come onto military bases and play.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2017 00:36
|Photo ID:
|3243621
|VIRIN:
|170318-M-TH199-017
|Resolution:
|1998x2998
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Baseball doubleheader aboard Camp Foster: Okiboys vs Okinawa Diamond [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Baseball doubleheader aboard Camp Foster: Okiboys vs Okinawa Diamond
LEAVE A COMMENT