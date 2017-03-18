(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Baseball doubleheader aboard Camp Foster: Okiboys vs Okinawa Diamond

    Baseball doubleheader aboard Camp Foster: Okiboys vs Okinawa Diamond

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Danielle Prentice 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    The Okiboys and Okinawa Diamond baseball players talk together March 18 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. After the teams played their first game, the parents of the Okiboys baseball team hosted a potluck for the players, coaching staff and family members of both teams. The Okiboys baseball team has been in existence for 12 years, and invites local teams to come onto military bases and play.

    This work, Baseball doubleheader aboard Camp Foster: Okiboys vs Okinawa Diamond, by LCpl Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    baseball
    volunteer
    Okinawa
    Culture
    exchange
    Camp Foster
    play
    friendship
    Community
    Okiboys
    Okinawa Diamond
    Naha Okinawa Diamond
    doubleheader

