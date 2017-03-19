Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 participants watch the World News Network – Road to Crisis briefing, a simulated news report, at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 19, 2017. OCSJX17 follows a simulated scenario, closely resembling a real-world invasion of an allied nation. The participants are to follow this scenario and provide support to overcome the adversary. After a week of preparation and training, the participants will now have an opportunity to test their new knowledge and apply the lessons-learned. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 19:57
|Photo ID:
|3243379
|VIRIN:
|170319-F-OL185-2038
|Resolution:
|3486x2320
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Chad Chisholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
