Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 participants watch the World News Network – Road to Crisis briefing, a simulated news report, at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 19, 2017. OCSJX17 follows a simulated scenario, closely resembling a real-world invasion of an allied nation. The participants are to follow this scenario and provide support to overcome the adversary. After a week of preparation and training, the participants will now have an opportunity to test their new knowledge and apply the lessons-learned. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

