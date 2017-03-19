(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 2]

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

    EL PASO, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 participants watch the World News Network – Road to Crisis briefing, a simulated news report, at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 19, 2017. OCSJX17 follows a simulated scenario, closely resembling a real-world invasion of an allied nation. The participants are to follow this scenario and provide support to overcome the adversary. After a week of preparation and training, the participants will now have an opportunity to test their new knowledge and apply the lessons-learned. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 19:57
    Photo ID: 3243379
    VIRIN: 170319-F-OL185-2038
    Resolution: 3486x2320
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: EL PASO, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Chad Chisholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

