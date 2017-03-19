Col. Eric Obergfell, the commander of Defense Contract Management Agency-Dayton, Dayton, Ohio, briefs participants of Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 19, 2017. Obergfell provided the rules of engagement to the OCSJX participants, as they prepare to enter the main portion of the exercise. The exercise provides participants the opportunity to understand why planning in advance and recognizing shortfalls is vital to better ensure they meet a customer’s or commander’s desired effect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

