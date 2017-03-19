(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 2 of 2]

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency

    Col. Eric Obergfell, the commander of Defense Contract Management Agency-Dayton, Dayton, Ohio, briefs participants of Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 19, 2017. Obergfell provided the rules of engagement to the OCSJX participants, as they prepare to enter the main portion of the exercise. The exercise provides participants the opportunity to understand why planning in advance and recognizing shortfalls is vital to better ensure they meet a customer’s or commander’s desired effect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 19:57
    Photo ID: 3243378
    VIRIN: 170319-F-OL185-2019
    Resolution: 3105x2063
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Chad Chisholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017
    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

