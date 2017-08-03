Civilians, service members awarded, honored

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli (second from left), division commanding general of 25th Infantry Division, recognizes Capt. Robin O’Sullivan (right), the 3rd Brigade Combat Team behavioral health officer, at the Post Conference Room, March 7, 2017. On Jan. 17, O’Sullivan was contacted by a Soldier who said he had attempted suicide. O’Sullivan called 911, while keeping the Soldier on a landline phone. Emergency Medical Services arrived and the Soldier was transported to Tripler Army Medical Center. Various civilian and military awards were presented at the Post Conference Room prior to the Community Health Promotion Council meeting. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

