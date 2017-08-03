(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Civilians, service members awarded, honored [Image 3 of 4]

    Civilians, service members awarded, honored

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli (second from left), division commanding general of 25th Infantry Division, recognizes Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Christian (right), a platoon sergeant with 25th ID Artillery Brigade, at the Post Conference Room, March 7, 2017. On Feb. 2, Christian helped a Soldier who was considering suicide by locating and escorting her to Tripler Army Medical Center Emergency Room for assessment and treatment. Various civilian and military awards were presented at the Post Conference Room prior to the Community Health Promotion Council meeting. In addition, Capt. Robin O'Sullivan (second from right), the 3rd Brigade Combat Team behavioral health officer was also recognized for helping a Soldier get treatment after a suicide attempt. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 19:35
    Photo ID: 3243355
    VIRIN: 170308-A-TH981-002
    Resolution: 3972x2509
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    This work, Civilians, service members awarded, honored [Image 1 of 4], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    awards
    civilian
    Schofield Barracks
    National Night Out
    Post Conference Room

