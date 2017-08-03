Civilians, service members awarded, honored

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli (second from left), division commanding general of 25th Infantry Division, recognizes Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Christian (right), a platoon sergeant with 25th ID Artillery Brigade, at the Post Conference Room, March 7, 2017. On Feb. 2, Christian helped a Soldier who was considering suicide by locating and escorting her to Tripler Army Medical Center Emergency Room for assessment and treatment. Various civilian and military awards were presented at the Post Conference Room prior to the Community Health Promotion Council meeting. In addition, Capt. Robin O'Sullivan (second from right), the 3rd Brigade Combat Team behavioral health officer was also recognized for helping a Soldier get treatment after a suicide attempt. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

