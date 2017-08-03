Civilians, service members awarded, honored

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — From left to right: Sheryl Ferido, Community Services Manager, Island Palm Communities; Thomas Adams, Vice President / Regional Director of Property Management Island Palm Communities; Capt. Jed Warnock, Directorate of Emergency Services; Yanyan Huang, 25th ID; Jerry Pasamonte, 8th Theater Sustainment Command; Clyde Rockett, 8th TSC; and Melanie Streifel, 25th ID. U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii was selected as a national award winner for its outstanding participation in the 33rd Annual National Night Out. This year’s campaign involved more than 38 million neighbors across 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. The civilian employee awards were as follows:Jerry Pasamonte, 8th TSC: Category II 3rd Quarter Civilian of the QuarterClyde Rockett, 8th TSC: Category I Civilian of the Quarter for 4th Quarter 2016 Yanyan Huang, 25th ID: Category I Civilian of the Quarter for 3rd Quarter 2016Category I Civilian of the Year for 2016Melanie Streifel, 25th ID: Category II Civilian of the Quarter for 4th Quarter 2016Category II Civilian of the Year for 2016Various civilian and military awards were presented at the Post Conference Room prior to the Community Health Promotion Council meeting. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

