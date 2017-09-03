2017 Chief, National Guard Biathlon Championships

From Left: U.S. Army Sgt. Erik Burmeister, Sgt. 1st Class Keith Moody, Staff Sgt. Hans Measley, and Lt. Col. Duncan Douglas, all members of the Rhode Island National Guard Biathlon Team, compete in the patrol race at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, Jericho, Vt., March 9, 2017. Over 120 athletes from 23 different states are participating in the 2017 Chief, National Guard Bureau Championships from March 5-9. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah Mattison)

