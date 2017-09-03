U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Roberts, Wyoming National Guard, skis to the firing range during the patrol race at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, Jericho, Vt., March 9, 2017. Over 120 athletes from 23 different states are participating in the 2017 Chief, National Guard Bureau Championships from March 5-9. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah Mattison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 15:52 Photo ID: 3243054 VIRIN: 170309-Z-KE462-0808 Resolution: 3000x1992 Size: 3.25 MB Location: CAMP ETHAN ALLEN FIRING RANGE, VT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Chief, National Guard Biathlon Championships [Image 1 of 14], by TSgt Sarah Mattison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.