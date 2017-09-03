(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Chief, National Guard Biathlon Championships [Image 6 of 14]

    2017 Chief, National Guard Biathlon Championships

    CAMP ETHAN ALLEN FIRING RANGE, VT, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah Mattison 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. Harold Wilkens, Colorado National Guard, skis with Maj. David Cunningham, Alaska National Guard, as part of a combined state team, for the patrol race at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, Jericho, Vt., March 9, 2017. Over 120 athletes from 23 different states are participating in the 2017 Chief, National Guard Bureau Championships from March 5-9. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah Mattison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 15:52
    Photo ID: 3243056
    VIRIN: 170309-Z-KE462-0838
    Resolution: 3000x1993
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: CAMP ETHAN ALLEN FIRING RANGE, VT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Chief, National Guard Biathlon Championships [Image 1 of 14], by TSgt Sarah Mattison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

