Tech. Sgt. John Scarano, a recruiter assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing, walks back to his pickup truck after setting up a perimeter of cones so state transportation workers can safely remove snow in the City of Poughkeepsie March 16, 2017. Airmen and state employees worked around the clock for three days to clear snow from the city’s main thoroughfares. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julio A. Olivencia Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 105th Airlift Wing responds to winter storm Stella [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Julio Olivencia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.