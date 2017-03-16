105th Airlift Wing responds to winter storm Stella

Tech. Sgt. John Scarano, a recruiter assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing, controls the flow of traffic on Maple Street in the City of Poughkeepsie as state transportation workers remove snow from winter storm Stella March 16, 2017. More than 20 Airmen from the 105th Airlift Wing were activated to help with relief efforts across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julio A. Olivencia Jr.)

