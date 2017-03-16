(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    105th Airlift Wing responds to winter storm Stella [Image 3 of 3]

    105th Airlift Wing responds to winter storm Stella

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julio Olivencia 

    105th Airlift Wing NY Air National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. John Scarano, a recruiter assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing, controls the flow of traffic on Maple Street in the City of Poughkeepsie as state transportation workers remove snow from winter storm Stella March 16, 2017. More than 20 Airmen from the 105th Airlift Wing were activated to help with relief efforts across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julio A. Olivencia Jr.)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 15:00
    Photo ID: 3242924
    VIRIN: 170316-Z-AQ707-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 17.97 MB
    Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th Airlift Wing responds to winter storm Stella [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Julio Olivencia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    New York
    snow
    Stella
    105th Airlift Wing
    105 AW
    #NortheasternWS17

