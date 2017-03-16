105th Airlift Wing responds to winter storm Stella

Tech. Sgt. John Scarano, a recruiter assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing, places cones so state transportation workers can safely remove snow using specialized equipment in the City of Poughkeepsie March 16, 2017. Scarano was among 20 Airmen who worked 12-hour shifts to ensure the city’s main thoroughfare was cleared quickly and safely during the round-the-clock operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julio A. Olivencia Jr.)

