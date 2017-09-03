Capt. Kara Jarvis, 50th Space Wing Network Operations Group, Commander’s Action Group chief, connects with her Irish-American heritage through her red hair at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, March 9, 2017. Western Europe houses more redheads than anywhere else in the world, with approximately ten percent in Ireland. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Sara Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 10:58
|Photo ID:
|3242144
|VIRIN:
|170309-F-MA881-001
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|6.97 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Schriever Airman reflects on Irish-American heritgage [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Sara Bishop, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Schriever Airman reflects on Irish-American heritage
