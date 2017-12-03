(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Schriever Airman reflects on Irish-American heritgage

    Schriever Airman reflects on Irish-American heritgage

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sara Bishop 

    50th Space Wing

    Capt. Kara Jarvis, 50th Space Wing Network Operations Group, Commander’s Action Group chief, reflects on her Irish-American heritage at Schriever Air Force Base Tierra Vista Housing Community, Colorado, March 12, 2017. Jarvis’ red hair helps her to stand out and gives her a connection to her Irish roots. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Sara Bishop)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017
    Photo ID: 3242151
    VIRIN: 170312-F-MA881-002
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schriever Airman reflects on Irish-American heritgage [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Sara Bishop, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Schriever Airman reflects on Irish-American heritage

    Schriever
    50th Space Wing
    Team Schriever

