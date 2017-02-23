(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    158th Airmen Return Home [Image 2 of 11]

    158th Airmen Return Home

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah Mattison 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard, along with senior leadership from the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont National Guard, welcome Airmen home at the South Burlington International Airport, South Burlington, Vt., February 23, 2017. Over 300 Airmen returned home after spending the last three months supporting U.S. Central Command in the fight against ISIS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah Mattison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 10:38
    Photo ID: 3242109
    VIRIN: 170223-Z-KE462-0228
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 158th Airmen Return Home [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Sarah Mattison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    158th Airmen Return Home
    158th Airmen Return Home
    158th Airmen Return Home
    158th Airmen Return Home
    158th Airmen Return Home
    158th Airmen Return Home
    158th Airmen Return Home
    158th Airmen Return Home
    158th Airmen Return Home
    158th Airmen Return Home
    158th Airmen Return Home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    158th Fighter Wing
    Air Guard
    Vermont National Guard
    National Guard
    134th Fighter Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT