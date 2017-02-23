158th Airmen Return Home

Vermont Governor Phil Scott, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard, along with senior leadership from the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont National Guard, welcome Airmen home at the South Burlington International Airport, South Burlington, Vt., February 23, 2017. Over 300 Airmen returned home after spending the last three months supporting U.S. Central Command in the fight against ISIS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah Mattison)

Date Taken: 02.23.2017
Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US