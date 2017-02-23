Over 300 Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont National Guard, return home from a deployment, at the South Burlington International Airport, South Burlington, Vt., February 23, 2017. The Airmen spent the last three months supporting U.S. Central Command in the fight against ISIS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah Mattison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 10:38 Photo ID: 3242108 VIRIN: 170223-Z-KE462-0220 Resolution: 3000x2002 Size: 4.29 MB Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 158th Airmen Return Home [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Sarah Mattison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.