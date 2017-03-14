Airman 1st Class Thomas Nadolny, 88th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, and Staff Sgt. Jonathan Zipperian, 88th Civil Engineering Airman Dorm Leader, play a game of foosball inside one of the dorms newly updated dayrooms at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 15, 2017. The new dayroom improves the quality of life for all dorm residents. (U. S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 09:35
|Photo ID:
|3242012
|VIRIN:
|170315-F-AL359-1007
|Resolution:
|5794x3868
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wright-Patterson Air Force new dayroom improves quality of life for Airmen [Image 1 of 7], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT