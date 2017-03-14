Airman 1st Class Ethan Lint, Air Education and Training Command student, focuses on his next move, while Airman 1st Class Ebony Hill, National Air and Space Intelligence Center signals intelligence analyst, and Airman 1st Class Rochelle Bulagao, 88th Medical Operations Squadron medical technician, watch during a game of pool in the dorms at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 15, 2017. The dayrooms at the WP dorms were recently updated to provide better quality of life for Airmen residing there. (U. S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 09:35
|Photo ID:
|3242004
|VIRIN:
|170315-F-AL359-1005
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1009.78 KB
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base new dayroom improves quality of life for Airmen [Image 1 of 7], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT