Airman 1st Class Ebony Hill, National Air and Space Intelligence Center signals intelligence analyst, plays a game of pool inside a newly updated dormitory dayroom at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 15, 2017. The dayroom serves as a place where Airmen can gather for a game of foosball, pool, or to watch movies and relax with their fellow peers outside of their assigned room. (U. S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 09:35 Photo ID: 3242007 VIRIN: 170315-F-AL359-1006 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 554.37 KB Location: OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base new dayroom improves quality of life for Airmen [Image 1 of 7], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.