    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base new dayroom improves quality of life for Airmen [Image 4 of 7]

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base new dayroom improves quality of life for Airmen

    OH, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Michelle Gigante 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Airman 1st Class Ebony Hill, National Air and Space Intelligence Center signals intelligence analyst, plays a game of pool inside a newly updated dormitory dayroom at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 15, 2017. The dayroom serves as a place where Airmen can gather for a game of foosball, pool, or to watch movies and relax with their fellow peers outside of their assigned room. (U. S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 09:35
    Photo ID: 3242007
    VIRIN: 170315-F-AL359-1006
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 554.37 KB
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base new dayroom improves quality of life for Airmen [Image 1 of 7], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    pool
    game room
    dorms
    pool table
    people
    airman
    games
    dormitory
    dayroom

