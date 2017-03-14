Airman 1st Class Ebony Hill, National Air and Space Intelligence Center signals intelligence analyst, plays a game of pool inside a newly updated dormitory dayroom at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 15, 2017. The dayroom serves as a place where Airmen can gather for a game of foosball, pool, or to watch movies and relax with their fellow peers outside of their assigned room. (U. S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 09:35
|Photo ID:
|3242007
|VIRIN:
|170315-F-AL359-1006
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|554.37 KB
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base new dayroom improves quality of life for Airmen [Image 1 of 7], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
