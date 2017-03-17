JGSDF welcomes Camp Kinser Camp Operations

CAMP NAHA, OKINAWA, Japan – Camp Kinser Camp Operations staff tour a museum March 17 on Camp Naha, Okinawa, Japan. This is the first time a Marine Corps Installations Pacific Camp Operations office has visited a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force base. The visit included a lunch with JGSDF members and a base tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

