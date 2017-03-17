(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JGSDF welcomes Camp Kinser Camp Operations

    JGSDF welcomes Camp Kinser Camp Operations

    NAHA, OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    CAMP NAHA, OKINAWA, Japan – Camp Kinser Camp Operations staff tour a museum March 17 on Camp Naha, Okinawa, Japan. This is the first time a Marine Corps Installations Pacific Camp Operations office has visited a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force base. The visit included a lunch with JGSDF members and a base tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF welcomes Camp Kinser Camp Operations [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    Camp Kinser
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    camp operations
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Camp Naha

