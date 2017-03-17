CAMP NAHA, OKINAWA, Japan – Camp Kinser Camp Operations staff tour a museum March 17 on Camp Naha, Okinawa, Japan. This is the first time a Marine Corps Installations Pacific Camp Operations office has visited a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force base. The visit included a lunch with JGSDF members and a base tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)
This work, JGSDF welcomes Camp Kinser Camp Operations [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
