CAMP NAHA, OKINAWA, Japan – Staff Sgt. Anthony Clement sits on a bus March 17 during a windshield tour on Camp Naha, Okinawa, Japan. Camp Kinser Camp Guard visited their counterparts with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to exchange ideas and practices. Clement is the camp facilities chief with camp operations, Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler-Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 03:02
|Photo ID:
|3241340
|VIRIN:
|170317-M-PC671-116
|Resolution:
|4116x2743
|Size:
|6.19 MB
|Location:
|NAHA, OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JGSDF welcomes Camp Kinser Camp Operations [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
