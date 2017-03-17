CAMP NAHA, OKINAWA, Japan – Staff Sgt. Anthony Clement sits on a bus March 17 during a windshield tour on Camp Naha, Okinawa, Japan. Camp Kinser Camp Guard visited their counterparts with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to exchange ideas and practices. Clement is the camp facilities chief with camp operations, Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler-Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 03:02 Photo ID: 3241340 VIRIN: 170317-M-PC671-116 Resolution: 4116x2743 Size: 6.19 MB Location: NAHA, OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JGSDF welcomes Camp Kinser Camp Operations [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.