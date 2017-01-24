Contracting Disaster Relief: Contractors and Comptrollers conduct joint training

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Qadeer Rheman, 18th Contracting Squadron contracting officer, conducts a commander briefing during an operational contracting support joint exercise Jan. 24, 2017, at Camp Foster, Japan. During the scenario, officers and finance agents briefed the commander about what they could provide, the amount of money they could request, and asked the commander for their priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

