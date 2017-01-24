Contracting Disaster Relief: Contractors and Comptrollers conduct joint training

Contracting officers and finance agents from the U.S. Air Force, Army and Marine Corps work together as a team during an operational contracting support joint exercise Jan. 24, 2017, at Camp Foster, Japan. Training together prepares members of each branch to be able to function together in the event of a natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

