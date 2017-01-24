(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Contracting Disaster Relief: Contractors and Comptrollers conduct joint training [Image 2 of 3]

    Contracting Disaster Relief: Contractors and Comptrollers conduct joint training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lewis Hampton and Nichalos Apsens, 18th Contracting Squadron contracting officers, portray the roles of a contracting officer and a vendor during an operational contracting support joint exercise Jan. 24, 2017, at Camp Foster, Japan. In this scenario, contractors met with vendors, figured out how to communicate in Japanese without translators and negotiated contracts within 24-hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 15:15
    Photo ID: 3240677
    VIRIN: 170124-F-ZC102-2079
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contracting Disaster Relief: Contractors and Comptrollers conduct joint training [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Contracting Disaster Relief: Contractors and Comptrollers conduct joint training
    Contracting Disaster Relief: Contractors and Comptrollers conduct joint training
    Contracting Disaster Relief: Contractors and Comptrollers conduct joint training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Contracting Disaster Relief: Contractors and Comptrollers train for disaster relief

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Omari Bernard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT