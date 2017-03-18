Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese Retirement

Maj. Gen.(Ret.) Errol R. Schwartz (left), former Commanding General, District of Columbia National Guard, affixes the Meritorious Service Medal onto Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese, State Chaplain, D.C. National Guard, at his retirement ceremony, Mar. 18, 2017 at the D.C. Armory, Washington, D.C. Giese retires after more than 35 years of military service. In his civilian ministry, Giese is pastor of Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Church in Bethesda, Md. Ordained a priest in 1985 for the Archdiocese of Washington, Giese served as associate pastor in several Washington area parishes followed by several years of prison ministry in the Washington, D.C. Department of Corrections at Lorton, VA and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Nicholas Lee/Released)

