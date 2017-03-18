(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese Retirement [Image 3 of 3]

    Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese Retirement

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aimee Fujikawa 

    DC Public Affairs Detachment

    Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese, State Chaplain, D.C. National Guard, provides remarks at his retirement ceremony, Mar. 18, 2017 at the D.C. Armory, Washington, D.C. Giese retires after more than 35 years of military service. In his civilian ministry, Giese is pastor of Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Church in Bethesda, Md. Ordained a priest in 1985 for the Archdiocese of Washington, Giese served as associate pastor in several Washington area parishes followed by several years of prison ministry in the Washington, D.C. Department of Corrections at Lorton, VA and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Nicholas Lee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 14:54
    Photo ID: 3240666
    VIRIN: 170318-A-GV051-959
    Resolution: 4881x3254
    Size: 854.29 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese Retirement [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Aimee Fujikawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese Retirement
    Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese Retirement
    Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese Retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DCNG
    Saint Louis University
    Errol R. Schwartz
    Army Chaplains
    DCARNG
    Capital Guardians
    2290th USAH
    Archdiocese of Washington
    Bob Patton
    Mount Saint Mary’s University
    Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Church

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT