Command Sgt. Major Bowser, Senior Enlisted Leader, District of Columbia National Guard, prepares to present the American Flag to Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese in appreciation of his service, Mar. 18, 2017, at the D.C. Armory, Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Nicholas Lee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2017 14:54
|Photo ID:
|3240669
|VIRIN:
|170318-A-ZE828-585
|Resolution:
|4396x2931
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese Retirement [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Nicholas Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
