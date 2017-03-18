(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese Retirement [Image 2 of 3]

    Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese Retirement

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Spc. Nicholas Lee 

    DC Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Major Bowser, Senior Enlisted Leader, District of Columbia National Guard, prepares to present the American Flag to Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese in appreciation of his service, Mar. 18, 2017, at the D.C. Armory, Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Nicholas Lee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 14:54
    Photo ID: 3240669
    VIRIN: 170318-A-ZE828-585
    Resolution: 4396x2931
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese Retirement [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Nicholas Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese Retirement
    Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese Retirement
    Chaplain (Col.) Samuel Giese Retirement

    TAGS

    DCNG
    Saint Louis University
    Errol R. Schwartz
    Army Chaplains
    DCARNG
    Capital Guardians
    2290th USAH
    Archdiocese of Washington
    Bob Patton
    Mount Saint Mary’s University
    Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Church

