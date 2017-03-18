Spc. Saul Heredia-Lopez, Financial Management Technician with the 4th Financial Management Services Unit, Fort Bliss, Texas, listens to a class instructor in preparation for the Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 13, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Heredia-Lopez from Shafter, California, will be a cashier with the Exercise Contracting element of OCSJX. OCSJX-17 is an Office of the Secretary of Defense-funded training exercise focused on the integration of all aspects of operational contract support across the joint operational force. The exercise provides instruction incorporating the most recent OCS doctrine, tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 18:14 Photo ID: 3240194 VIRIN: 170312-F-OL185-1015 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 8.48 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Chad Chisholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.