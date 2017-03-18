(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency

    Spc. Saul Heredia-Lopez, Financial Management Technician with the 4th Financial Management Services Unit, Fort Bliss, Texas, listens to a class instructor in preparation for the Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 13, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Heredia-Lopez from Shafter, California, will be a cashier with the Exercise Contracting element of OCSJX. OCSJX-17 is an Office of the Secretary of Defense-funded training exercise focused on the integration of all aspects of operational contract support across the joint operational force. The exercise provides instruction incorporating the most recent OCS doctrine, tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 18:14
    Photo ID: 3240194
    VIRIN: 170312-F-OL185-1015
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 8.48 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Chad Chisholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017
    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

