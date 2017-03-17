Maj. Mark Corn, the Officer-in-Charge of Training and Readiness at 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, gives an overview of the distinguished visitor day schedule during Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 18, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Corn, originally from Dallas, Texas, is the Joint Visitors Bureau deputy team chief. The JVB ensures that OCSJX-17 distinguished visitors are able to interact with senior leaders and speak with the more than 430 service members participating in the exercise. The exercise provides a world-class level of instruction incorporating the most recent OCS doctrine, tactics, techniques and procedures. OCSJX-17 provides OCS practical training to prepare the participants for planned or potential deployments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 18:14 Photo ID: 3240191 VIRIN: 170312-F-OL185-1005 Resolution: 3377x2248 Size: 3.95 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Chad Chisholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.