Maj. Mark Corn, the Officer-in-Charge of Training and Readiness at 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, gives an overview of the distinguished visitor day schedule during Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 18, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Corn, originally from Dallas, Texas, is the Joint Visitors Bureau deputy team chief. The JVB ensures that OCSJX-17 distinguished visitors are able to interact with senior leaders and speak with the more than 430 service members participating in the exercise. The exercise provides a world-class level of instruction incorporating the most recent OCS doctrine, tactics, techniques and procedures. OCSJX-17 provides OCS practical training to prepare the participants for planned or potential deployments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 18:14
|Photo ID:
|3240191
|VIRIN:
|170312-F-OL185-1005
|Resolution:
|3377x2248
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Chad Chisholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
