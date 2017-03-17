(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 2 of 2]

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency

    Maj. Mark Corn, the Officer-in-Charge of Training and Readiness at 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, gives an overview of the distinguished visitor day schedule during Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 18, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Corn, originally from Dallas, Texas, is the Joint Visitors Bureau deputy team chief. The JVB ensures that OCSJX-17 distinguished visitors are able to interact with senior leaders and speak with the more than 430 service members participating in the exercise. The exercise provides a world-class level of instruction incorporating the most recent OCS doctrine, tactics, techniques and procedures. OCSJX-17 provides OCS practical training to prepare the participants for planned or potential deployments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 18:14
    Photo ID: 3240191
    VIRIN: 170312-F-OL185-1005
    Resolution: 3377x2248
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Chad Chisholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Combat
    Fort Bliss
    Fighter
    Joint Exercise
    expeditionary
    Contracting
    Military
    Air Force
    Equipment
    Army
    War
    Training
    Britain
    AFPAA
    OCSJX
    Contracting Exercise
    OCSJX17
    Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm
    Chad Chisiholm

