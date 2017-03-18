Rear Adm. Meredith L. Austin, commander of the Coast Guard’s 5th District, takes part in a benediction during the commissioning of the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson in Cape May, New Jersey, March 18, 2017.
The Lawrence Lawson is the second 154-foot sentinel class cutter to be stationed in the Mid-Atlantic region and will conduct a variety of missions from North Carolina to New Jersey.
U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson Commissioning [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
