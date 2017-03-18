(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson Commissioning [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson Commissioning

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Atlantic City

    Adm. Charles D. Michel, Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, presides over the commissioning of the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson in Cape May, New Jersey, March 18, 2017.

    The Lawrence Lawson is the second 154-foot sentinel class cutter to be stationed in the Mid-Atlantic region and will conduct a variety of missions from North Carolina to New Jersey.

    U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 14:20
    Photo ID: 3240114
    VIRIN: 170318-G-SQ620-951
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 804.6 KB
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson Commissioning [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson Commissioning
    Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson Commissioning
    Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson Commissioning
    Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson Commissioning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Commissioning
    Vice Commandant
    Seth Johnson
    Michel
    Lawrence Lawson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT