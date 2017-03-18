Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson Commissioning

Adm. Charles D. Michel, Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, presides over the commissioning of the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson in Cape May, New Jersey, March 18, 2017.



The Lawrence Lawson is the second 154-foot sentinel class cutter to be stationed in the Mid-Atlantic region and will conduct a variety of missions from North Carolina to New Jersey.



U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson

Date Taken: 03.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US by PO1 Seth Johnson