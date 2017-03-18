(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson Commissioning [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson Commissioning

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Atlantic City

    Barret Christoper Loux, the great-great-grandson of Lawrence Lawson, namesake of the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson, hands a long glass to Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Endicott, as part of a naval tradition during the ship’s commissioning in Cape May, New Jersey, March 18, 2017.

    The Lawrence Lawson is the second 154-foot sentinel class cutter to be stationed in the Mid-Atlantic region and will conduct a variety of missions from North Carolina to New Jersey.

    U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson Commissioning [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ceremony
    Seth Johnson
    Lawrence Lawson

