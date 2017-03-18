Barret Christoper Loux, the great-great-grandson of Lawrence Lawson, namesake of the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson, hands a long glass to Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Endicott, as part of a naval tradition during the ship’s commissioning in Cape May, New Jersey, March 18, 2017.
The Lawrence Lawson is the second 154-foot sentinel class cutter to be stationed in the Mid-Atlantic region and will conduct a variety of missions from North Carolina to New Jersey.
U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 14:20
|Photo ID:
|3240115
|VIRIN:
|170318-G-SQ620-069
|Resolution:
|3000x2191
|Size:
|1013.32 KB
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson Commissioning [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
