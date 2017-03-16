Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

(Left to right) Warrant Officer Class 2 David Faulder, a Royal Engineer with the 170th Infrastructure Support Group and Lt. Commander Steven Holland, a logistics planner from Naval Support Activity Bahrain, goes though Contingency Acquisition Support Module training in the Operational Contract Support Integration Cell, March 16, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Nearly 450 service members and civilians from across the DOD and United Kingdom are participating in OCSJX-17. Participants will test their skills and hone their abilities in tactical- and strategic-level scenarios focusing on total force integration for contingency readiness and improve their OCS capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

