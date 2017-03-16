Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

Capt. Lloyd Hamilton (right), United Kingdom, Defence Infrastructure Organisation, Glasgow, Scotland, goes though Contingency Acquisition Support Module training with Maj. Tangela Robinson, Defense Contract Management Agency General Dynamics Land System, Lima, Ohio, at the Operational Contract Support Integration Cell, March 16, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Capt. Hamilton is in the Royal Engineers working as a commercial officer and Maj. Robinson is an administrative contracting officer in the U.S. Army. Nearly 450 service members and civilians from across the DOD and United Kingdom are participating in OCSJX-17. Participants will test their skills and hone their abilities in tactical- and strategic-level scenarios focusing on total force integration for contingency readiness and improve their OCS capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

