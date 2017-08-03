Mission accomplished drill sergeant

Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Briana Popp takes her drill sergeant hat from senior drill sergeant leader Sgt. 1st Class Tanya Polk, during a graduation ceremony at Fort Jackson, S.C. March 8, 2017. Popp earned the titles of Iron Female and Distinguished Honor Graduate and will be a drill sergeant with the 98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training). Popp, who is a Columbus, Ga. resident, was the first female Distinguished Honor Graduate in the past six cycles and happened to graduate in March, which is Women's History Month. Coincidentally, Popp's graduation day was International Women's Day as well. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato/released)

