Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Briana Popp dons her campaign hat during her graduation from the Drill Sergeant Academy at Fort Jackson, S.C. March 8, 2017. Popp earned the titles of Iron Female and Distinguished Honor Graduate and will be a drill sergeant with the 98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training). Popp, a Columbus, Ga. resident, was the first female Distinguished Honor Graduate in the past six cycles and happened to graduate in March, which is Women's History Month. Coincidentally, Popp's graduation day was International Women's Day as well. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 22:27
|Photo ID:
|3238613
|VIRIN:
|170408-A-ZG886-818
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Time for the trail [Image 1 of 3], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
98th NCO Earns Top Honors at Drill Sergeant Academy
