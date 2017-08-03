Time for the trail

Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Briana Popp dons her campaign hat during her graduation from the Drill Sergeant Academy at Fort Jackson, S.C. March 8, 2017. Popp earned the titles of Iron Female and Distinguished Honor Graduate and will be a drill sergeant with the 98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training). Popp, a Columbus, Ga. resident, was the first female Distinguished Honor Graduate in the past six cycles and happened to graduate in March, which is Women's History Month. Coincidentally, Popp's graduation day was International Women's Day as well. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato/released)

