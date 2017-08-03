(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Time for the trail [Image 2 of 3]

    Time for the trail

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    98th Training Division -Initial Entry Training

    Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Briana Popp dons her campaign hat during her graduation from the Drill Sergeant Academy at Fort Jackson, S.C. March 8, 2017. Popp earned the titles of Iron Female and Distinguished Honor Graduate and will be a drill sergeant with the 98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training). Popp, a Columbus, Ga. resident, was the first female Distinguished Honor Graduate in the past six cycles and happened to graduate in March, which is Women's History Month. Coincidentally, Popp's graduation day was International Women's Day as well. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato/released)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 22:27
    Photo ID: 3238613
    VIRIN: 170408-A-ZG886-818
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, GA, US
    This work, Time for the trail [Image 1 of 3], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Jackson
    Women's History Month
    Army Reserve
    drill sergeant
    Michelle Lunato
    98th Training Division (IET)
    campaign hat
    Briana Popp
    Women't International Day

