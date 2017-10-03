(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Two drill sergeants, one team [Image 3 of 3]

    Two drill sergeants, one team

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    98th Training Division -Initial Entry Training

    Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Briana Popp donned her drill sergeant hat during a graduation ceremony at Fort Jackson, S.C. March 8, 2017. Popp earned the titles of Iron Female and Distinguished Honor Graduate and will be a drill sergeant with the 98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training). Popp was the first female Distinguished Honor Graduate in the past six cycles and happened to graduate in March, which is Women's History Month. Coincidentally, Popp's graduation day was International Women's Day as well. Popp is married to active duty drill sergeant, Staff Sgt. Victor James Popp, Echo Company, 2-19 Infantry Battalion, 198th Infantry Brigade, at Fort Benning. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato/released)

