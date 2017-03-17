Coast Guard Members March in the 2017 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW YORK – Coast Guard members from the New York City area stand outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade held on March 17, 2017 along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The first parade was in 1762, fourteen years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, making it one of the oldest traditions in the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)

