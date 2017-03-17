NEW YORK – Coast Guard members from the New York City area stand outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade held on March 17, 2017 along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The first parade was in 1762, fourteen years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, making it one of the oldest traditions in the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 17:01
|Photo ID:
|3238116
|VIRIN:
|170317-G-SG988-470
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Members March in the 2017 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
