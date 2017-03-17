(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Members March in the 2017 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard Members March in the 2017 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    NEW YORK – Coast Guard members from the New York City area stand outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade held on March 17, 2017 along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The first parade was in 1762, fourteen years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, making it one of the oldest traditions in the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 17:01
    Photo ID: 3238116
    VIRIN: 170317-G-SG988-470
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Members March in the 2017 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCG
    NYC
    Holiday
    Manhattan
    Parade
    St. Patrick's Day

