NEW YORK – Coast Guard members from the New York City area marched in the 255th St. Patrick’s Day Parade held March 17, 2017 along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The festivities surrounding this date specifically commemorate Saint Patrick, Ireland’s most celebrated patron saint. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 17:01 Photo ID: 3238112 VIRIN: 170317-G-SG988-468 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.89 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Members March in the 2017 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.