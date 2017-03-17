NEW YORK – Coast Guard members from the New York City area marched in the 255th St. Patrick’s Day Parade held March 17, 2017 along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The festivities surrounding this date specifically commemorate Saint Patrick, Ireland’s most celebrated patron saint. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 17:01
|Photo ID:
|3238112
|VIRIN:
|170317-G-SG988-468
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Members March in the 2017 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
