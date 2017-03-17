(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Members March in the 2017 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard Members March in the 2017 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    NEW YORK – Ensign Jamar Upshaw calls out cadence to Coast Guard members during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade held on March 17, 2017 along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The first New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade was comprised of Irish ex-patriots and Irish military members serving with the British Army stationed in the colonies in New York. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 17:01
    Photo ID: 3238113
    VIRIN: 170317-G-SG988-469
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Members March in the 2017 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCG
    NYC
    Holiday
    Manhattan
    Parade
    St. Patrick's Day

