Speaker Newt Gingrich Leads Research Panel Discussion at Air War College

Maxwell AFB, AL - The Honorable Newt Gingrich 50th Speaker of the US House of Representatives leads a Research Panel discussion at Air War College 16 March 2017. The panel discussed space research and development along with other technology developments. Speaker Gingrich's visit to Air University is to generate two-way communications for Air University students and faculty to learn from his experiences in Washington D.C. and for him to learn about AU's research on Air Force space initiatives. (USAF Photograph by Donna L. Burnett/released)

