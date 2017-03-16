(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Speaker Newt Gingrich Leads Research Panel Discussion at Air War College [Image 1 of 9]

    Speaker Newt Gingrich Leads Research Panel Discussion at Air War College

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Donna Burnett 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Maxwell AFB, AL - The Honorable Newt Gingrich 50th Speaker of the US House of Representatives leads a Research Panel discussion at Air War College 16 March 2017. The panel discussed space research and development along with other technology developments. Speaker Gingrich's visit to Air University is to generate two-way communications for Air University students and faculty to learn from his experiences in Washington D.C. and for him to learn about AU's research on Air Force space initiatives. (USAF Photograph by Donna L. Burnett/released)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 16:09
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
