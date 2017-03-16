(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gingrich visits Air University [Image 9 of 9]

    Gingrich visits Air University

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Melanie Cox 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Newt Gingrich, 50th Speaker of the US House of Representatives, engages with students of the Blue Horizons and School of Advanced Air and Space Studies, Mar. 16, 2017. His visit was part of Air University's effort to foster two-way communication – with students learning about his experiences in Washington, D.C., and Gingrich learning about AU research topics like Air Force space initiatives. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)

    Maxwell AFB
    Air University
    Newt Gingrich
    SAASS

