NY National Guard leads NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade

U.S. Army color Guard Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry approach St. Patrick's Cathedral as the unit marches up 5th Avenue leading the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade. The unit, famous for its Irish heritage and service in the Civil War, WWI, WWII and Iraq has led the city parade for 166 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Col. Richard Goldenberg)

Date Taken: 03.17.2017
Location: NEW YORK, NY, US